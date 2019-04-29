Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christian (MacIntosh) Finance. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christian (MacIntosh) Finance, 98, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Edwin "Ed' Finance (2005), passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019.



Born in Ormiston, Scotland, the daughter of the late Richard and Christian (Brown) MacIntosh, she came to the United States in 1926 and lived in East Hartford before moving to Ellington 73 years ago. She was a longtime member of Ellington Congregational Church and the Ellington American Legion Auxiliary Post 62. She and her husband enjoyed bowling on the former church bowling league. Family was very important to Christian, and she was instrumental in instilling that virtue in all her children.



She is survived by her children, Peggy-Ann Campbell and Robert Poggie of Ellington, Christian M. Jezouit of Ellington, and Richard E. Finance of Ellington; six grandchildren, Todd Campbell (Tracey), Tricia Oliver (Matt), Julie Smith (Andy), Jennifer Charette (Jim), Kacie Finance (Elizabeth), and Robert Finance; eight great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Mackenzie Campbell, Owen and Trevor Oliver, Kaleigh Jezouit, Riley Charette, and Eddie and Eva Smith; and several special nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by two brothers, William and Neil MacIntosh; and her two sons-in-law, John W. Campbell and Thomas R. Jezouit.



Christian would never say goodbye, she would say goodnight for now, so Mom, "Goodnight for now." We love you and will miss you.



Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours Wednesday, May 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



Funeral services and burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the , 76 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032, or to the Ellington Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc., P.O. Box 71, Ellington, CT 06029.



