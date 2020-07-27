Christina Marie "Chris" Wilson, 60, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.Chris was born and raised in Hartford, daughter of Patricia W. (Richi) Congelosi of Windsor and the late Robert J. Wilson. She graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford and received her certification in Paralegal Studies from the Branford Hall Career Institute in Windsor. Chris was employed as a legal administrative assistant for The Hartford for 25 years, and most recently as an administrative assistant at Acme Monaco in New Britain.Chris was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends will fondly remember her as a loving spirit who unconditionally gave of her time and talents. She would do anything for anyone and asked for nothing in return.Chris was very involved in her community and dedicated her free time to volunteering at The Windsor Arts Center, The Windsor Historical Society's Annual House Tour, The Talcott Mountain Music Festival, and The GFWC Windsor Women's Club, where she was a member for over 25 years and held many positions. She also served on the GFWC/CT Executive Committee as Communications and Public Relations Chair, Recording Secretary, and the E-Newsletter Editor. Chris was also the recipient of the LaFountain VIP Award in 2019. Chris supported the Special Olympics by cheering on the racers at the finish line, and also manned the booth for Alex's Lemonade Stand, a fundraiser to raise money for fighting cancer.Chris was an avid reader and loved the Red Sox. She had an ongoing battle with her stepfather, who was a Yankee fan; and there was always a friendly shouting match when they played each other. She also loved horses, although she was allergic, and rode quite often in her younger years.Besides her mother, Pat, who was also her friend and roommate, she is survived by her stepsister, Lori Barr, and her husband, David, of Tennessee; and many dear friends.Besides her father, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Joseph Congelosi, and her sister, Patricia "Trish" Wilson-Rivera.Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 5-8 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 11 a.m., at St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St., Windsor. Inurnment will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chris may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108To leave an on line condolence or share a memory with her family, please visit