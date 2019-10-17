Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Ann (Misovich) McKenzie, 60, of Hebron, beloved wife of Stephen McKenzie passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Chris was born on Oct. 29, 1958, in Manchester, daughter of the late Michael and Ella Misovich. She met and married the love of her life of 34 years Stephen. Together they raised two wonderful children, Keith and Kimberly. Chris was devoted and instrumental in raising her precious grandson, Alex, for his first five years of life. Chris was a wiz with numbers, working in the accounting field including Advest Inc. and recently at Natchaug Hospital. She was generous of heart, brilliant of mind, caring by nature, and loved by many. She enjoyed being creative in beadwork, jewelry making, and mosaics. Chris enjoyed camping, playing bingo, tag saling, dancing to music, and cooking and entertaining were her pleasures.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and godmother. In addition to her beloved Stephen, Chris is survived by son Keith McKenzie and wife Jacquelyn and their son, Gavin; daughter Kimberly Clifford and husband John and their son, Alex; her step-grandchildren, Lexi and Johnny; three sisters, Sheila Wheeler and her husband, Brian, Marlene Couch and her husband, Russell, and Allison Munroe and her husband, William; her three nephews, Scott Wheeler and his wife, LeeAnn, Michael Wheeler, and Eric Wheeler; her niece and goddaughter, Salena Couch, and her fiancé, Scott Doubleday; and her niece, Pamela Bill and her husband, Jeremy. Chris also leaves her brother-in-law, Rodney McKenzie and his wife, Peggy, and their daughter, Hillary LaMalfa, and her husband, John, and their children, McKenzie and Sam; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and a cherished circle of close friends. Chris was predeceased by her in-laws, Velma and George McKenzie; and her brother-in-law, Daniel McKenzie and his wife, Maureen.



Chris's family would like to extend a special thank you to staff at Marlborough Health & Rehabilitation Center for the love and attention they bestowed on her and also Masonic Hospice for hospice and end-of-life support to Chris and her family.



All are welcome to join the family for calling hours at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester, on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m.



A celebration of her life will be on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 359 Route 6, Andover. Burial will follow in East Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church, 359 US Route 6, Andover, CT 06232.



For online condolences visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Christine Ann (Misovich) McKenzie, 60, of Hebron, beloved wife of Stephen McKenzie passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Chris was born on Oct. 29, 1958, in Manchester, daughter of the late Michael and Ella Misovich. She met and married the love of her life of 34 years Stephen. Together they raised two wonderful children, Keith and Kimberly. Chris was devoted and instrumental in raising her precious grandson, Alex, for his first five years of life. Chris was a wiz with numbers, working in the accounting field including Advest Inc. and recently at Natchaug Hospital. She was generous of heart, brilliant of mind, caring by nature, and loved by many. She enjoyed being creative in beadwork, jewelry making, and mosaics. Chris enjoyed camping, playing bingo, tag saling, dancing to music, and cooking and entertaining were her pleasures.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and godmother. In addition to her beloved Stephen, Chris is survived by son Keith McKenzie and wife Jacquelyn and their son, Gavin; daughter Kimberly Clifford and husband John and their son, Alex; her step-grandchildren, Lexi and Johnny; three sisters, Sheila Wheeler and her husband, Brian, Marlene Couch and her husband, Russell, and Allison Munroe and her husband, William; her three nephews, Scott Wheeler and his wife, LeeAnn, Michael Wheeler, and Eric Wheeler; her niece and goddaughter, Salena Couch, and her fiancé, Scott Doubleday; and her niece, Pamela Bill and her husband, Jeremy. Chris also leaves her brother-in-law, Rodney McKenzie and his wife, Peggy, and their daughter, Hillary LaMalfa, and her husband, John, and their children, McKenzie and Sam; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and a cherished circle of close friends. Chris was predeceased by her in-laws, Velma and George McKenzie; and her brother-in-law, Daniel McKenzie and his wife, Maureen.Chris's family would like to extend a special thank you to staff at Marlborough Health & Rehabilitation Center for the love and attention they bestowed on her and also Masonic Hospice for hospice and end-of-life support to Chris and her family.All are welcome to join the family for calling hours at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester, on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m.A celebration of her life will be on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 359 Route 6, Andover. Burial will follow in East Cemetery in Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church, 359 US Route 6, Andover, CT 06232.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close