Christine Barbara (Lowrey) Ranney, 87, of South Windsor,and formerly of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Sharon Healthcare Center in Sharon.



Chris was born April 23, 1932, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She was the youngest of four children born to Joseph and Evelyn Mae (Oderkirk) Lowrey. She graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy in 1950 and was co-captain of the girls varsity basketball team. During high school she worked at John's Sweet Shop and the Palace Theater. After graduation she was a bookkeeper for Killfassets Farms and then St. Johnsbury Trucking Company. In later years, Chris returned to accounting at the J.C. Penney warehouse in Manchester.



In 1952 she married fellow classmate Donald Paul Ranney, son of Clyde and Clara (Burden) Ranney, at the South Congregational Church on Main Street. Chris and Don started a family and soon after his graduation from the University of Vermont they moved to Connecticut where they lived the rest of their lives. Don passed away on July 8, 1978.



Chris enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her friends. She liked to hike and take walks. She was very proud of her home and landscaping which she worked at tirelessly until her last six months. She thanks her family, friends, and acquaintances for making her journey through life such a wonderful experience.



Chris is survived by her four children: Jeffrey (and Emilia DiSanto) Ranney of Oak Hill, Virginia; T. James (and Susan) Ranney of Ridgefield; Philip (and Belinda) Ranney of Burnsville, Minnesota;, and Stephanie (and Richard) Rafferty; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews as well as their families. Chris was predeceased by her three siblings: Raymond Lowrey (1995); Robert Lowrey (2002); and Alberta Barrett (1999).



At Chris' request, there were no visiting hours or memorial services. She was laid to rest on May 16, in Grove Cemetery, East St. Johnsbury, Vermont, alongside her beloved husband and five generations of Ranney family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home had care of the arrangements. iving Association, P.O. Box 908, Windsor, CT 06095.





