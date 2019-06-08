Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine C. (Carenza) Vella. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Enfield, Aug. 26, 1928, Christine was the daughter of the late Leon and Mary (Tokarczyk) Carenza. Prior to retiring she had been employed for 20 years at J.C. Penny, Co. Christine spent many hours at the Enfield Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her many friends. The true joy of her life were her grandchildren.



Christine is survived by her two daughters, Joan Duggan and husband, Mark, Maryann Abar; and her son, Salvatore Vella and his wife, Laura, all of Enfield; seven grandchildren, Sandra Duggan, Leah Duggan Cristi and husband, Tony, Dan Abar and wife, Jessica, David Abar, Rachel Vella and fiancé, Matthew Anthony, Joseph Vella and wife, Ashleigh, and Thomas Vella; six great-grandchildren, Skylar, Kamryn, Edward, Elliana, Hays, and Miles. She also leaves her brother, Peter Carenza of North Carolina. Christine was predeceased by her sisters and brother, Katherine Duni, John Carenza, and Maryann Fleming.



Christine's family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



Funeral services are Wednesday, June 12, with the procession forming at 9 a.m. to St. Adalbert Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish) for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Town of Enfield/Senior Center, 820 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



