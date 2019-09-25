Christine (Kostek) Shellito, 48, of Colchester, the widow of Robert Shellito, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 9, 1970, to Robert and Linda (Manseau) Kostek, she worked as a paraprofessional for the Town of Manchester Board of Education.
Besides her parents, Christine is survived by her daughters, Megan Shellito of East Granby and Ashleigh Shellito of Colchester; her son, Thomas Shellito of Colchester; her sister, Allison Kostek of Manchester; and her nephew, Tyler Tuma of Manchester.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Covenant Church, 302 Hackmatack St., Manchester. Family and friends may call before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019