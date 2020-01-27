Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher A. Rossi. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





Born on Feb. 19, 1985, in Hartford, to Michael and Anne (Mortell) Rossi. He was a graduate of Suffield High School, Class of 2003, and resided in Suffield for 23 years and in Enfield for the past 12 years. Chris was a business partner with his dad, running Rossi Electric. He enjoyed wrestling and was a UConn Huskies football fan. He was loved by all and his smile would light up the room. Chris was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society of Enfield, the Marconi Club of Springfield, Grey's Club in Enfield, and member of Sacred Heart Church in Suffield.



Besides his parents, Chris is survived by a brother, Michael A. Rossi III and his wife, Jennifer, of East Longmeadow; a sister, Tamara Santos and her husband, Jason, of South Carolina; nieces Amanda and London Santos; nephews Elijah Santos, Logan, Michael A. Rossi IV, Correy Lockett; and uncle Pelegrino Rossi of Vermont; as well as many cousins, close friends, and the Pancake Breakfast Crew. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Michael and Mary Rossi; his maternal grandmother, Emma Adkins; and aunts Rita Hundley, Irene Rumore, and Shirley Arre; and uncle Francis Mortell.



Relatives and friends may gather with his family on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m., from the Browne Memorial Chapels, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Stephen Bixler Memorial Fund, c/o First Suffield Bank, Division of Peoples Bank, 30 Bridge Street, Suffield, CT 06078.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information, visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com



Christopher A. Rossi passed from his earthly journey, at the age of 34, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.Born on Feb. 19, 1985, in Hartford, to Michael and Anne (Mortell) Rossi. He was a graduate of Suffield High School, Class of 2003, and resided in Suffield for 23 years and in Enfield for the past 12 years. Chris was a business partner with his dad, running Rossi Electric. He enjoyed wrestling and was a UConn Huskies football fan. He was loved by all and his smile would light up the room. Chris was a member of the Mt. Carmel Society of Enfield, the Marconi Club of Springfield, Grey's Club in Enfield, and member of Sacred Heart Church in Suffield.Besides his parents, Chris is survived by a brother, Michael A. Rossi III and his wife, Jennifer, of East Longmeadow; a sister, Tamara Santos and her husband, Jason, of South Carolina; nieces Amanda and London Santos; nephews Elijah Santos, Logan, Michael A. Rossi IV, Correy Lockett; and uncle Pelegrino Rossi of Vermont; as well as many cousins, close friends, and the Pancake Breakfast Crew. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Michael and Mary Rossi; his maternal grandmother, Emma Adkins; and aunts Rita Hundley, Irene Rumore, and Shirley Arre; and uncle Francis Mortell.Relatives and friends may gather with his family on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m., from the Browne Memorial Chapels, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Stephen Bixler Memorial Fund, c/o First Suffield Bank, Division of Peoples Bank, 30 Bridge Street, Suffield, CT 06078.To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information, visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close