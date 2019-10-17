Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher R. Wagner. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Albany, New York, on March 26, 1940, he was the third son of the late Christopher and Philomena (Martone) Wagner. He grew up in Albany and graduated from the Vincentian Institute High School, Class of 1957. Chris then worked a series of jobs, including one at the National Commercial Bank and Trust Co. where he met his future wife, Patricia Gibbons. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and following basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, he began training as a linguist. He studied Mandarin Chinese at Yale University for a year, during which he and Patty married. From 1961 to 1968, Chris took part in communications intelligence missions in Vietnam, and he and his growing family lived on Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. In 1967, he launched Strategy & Tactics, a war-gaming fanzine that Decision Games still publishes. Following his honorable discharge, the family returned to Albany and he returned to civilian life. For over 25 years, Chris traveled the world as a production and product management consultant. While in Enfield, he was a member of the Post 1501, the American Mensa Limited, and several National Professional Organizations. In his retirement, Chris enjoyed watching UConn women's basketball, any good NFL game, and up until recently provided family and friends with weekly movie critiques on his Facebook page.



Both his first wife, Patricia (Gibbons) Wagner in 1997, and his second wife, Pamela (Lewis) Wagner in 2015, predeceased him; as did a brother, William Wagner. He leaves his loving daughters, Robin Chiasson and her husband, Roger, of Bristol, and Karen Wagner McGuigan and her husband, Dan McGuigan, of Manchester; two brothers, Donald and Robert Wagner; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Wagner; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a proud grandfather to Tanner King and his wife, Ksenia, Nicholas Chiasson and his wife, Samantha, Ryan Chiasson, Mariah King, and Benjamin Chiasson.



His family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield followed by a memorial service at noon. Burial will be private.



The family would like to thank the Level H ICU staff for the very compassionate care Christopher received at Bristol Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends consider donations in his memory to the .



