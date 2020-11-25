On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, we lost our ever so incredibly loved Christopher Sean, who everyone lovingly called "Chris," to his lifelong struggle with severe asthma. He battled this until age 34, when God could see his child had suffered way too long and came to take him home, where there would be no more suffering, but only relief and peace. We know, Chris, that in Heaven you will find the peace, and eternal happiness you have searched for all your life. I'm sure by now your Nanny and your Great Aunt have already taken you to their favorite fishing hole and are right there fishing with you!Chris was born in Florida on March 1, 1986, and from just a toddler he acquired his love for fishing, that's where he was happiest, waiting for that big catch, in some pond or river. Chris was a loyal friend, always had compassion for someone who was going through a hard time and would be there to help just by being there for them. As this is being written even in his passing Chris is still forever giving. There are three perfect strangers whose lives Chris has saved by selflessly giving of his organs so they may live. Chris loved animals, especially his family dogs and loved being around them, especially Bindy and Miley, who we know have already found Chris in Heaven, and is playing with them now.Here on earth, Chris leaves his beloved mother, Renee (Barsalou) Quinn, his stepfather, Jeffrey Quinn; his sister, Amanda, and brothers Sean and Eric Quinn of Enfield. He also leaves his loving grandmother, Donna G. Barsalou, his grandfather, Ray and stepgrandmother Nancy Barsalou of Westfield, Massachusetts; several aunts and uncles, especially two who Chris was very close to, his Uncle Todd and Uncle Darren Barsalou of Enfield; several cousins in Massachusetts, and two very loving and close cousins who Chris shared many very special memories with, Kara Barsalou and Brady Barsalou of Enfield. Chris, your family misses and loves you more than you will ever know. Lastly but so important to Chris was his multitude of friends, who we know will miss him dearly too. Our Chris will always be with all of us.Visiting hours will be held Friday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CHURCH.Due to COVID-19 and its restrictions we will have a Celebration of Life for Chris in the spring of 2021.We humbly ask that donations in Chris's name be sent to Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF Online Donation) which will help those affected as Chris was or Dakin Humane Society171 Union St., Springfield, MA 01105, which will help the animals he so loved.For online condolences, please visit