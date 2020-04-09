Claire Elaine Beaudry Genero

Mrs. Claire Elaine Beaudry Genero, 90, of The Suffield House, Suffield, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She was born on June 15, 1929, in Aldenville, Massachusetts, to Achille and Rose Sicard Beaudry. She was educated in Chicopee, Massachusetts, schools and graduated from Chicopee High School in 1946. She then attended the Felt and Tarant Comptometer School in Springfield. She worked at the Fisk Rubber Co. and later at a cotton mill. In her younger years, she was a mezzo-soprano and sang at numerous weddings and funerals. Claire retired from Suffield Public Schools in 1996 as the Director of the Middle School Cafeteria. She married Earl E. Genero on Sept. 5, 1949, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage in Suffield until Earl's death on May 6, 2008.

Claire was the mother of Pamela G. Martin (Stephen) of Windsor Locks and Carol G. Smiel (James) of Averill Park, New York. She was also the proud Memere of Adam Martin, Maj. Todd Martin, Ross (Ruiling) Martin, Gregory Alcaro, and Andrew Alcaro. She was the great-Memere to Mackenzie Alcaro, Dominic Martin, and Theodore Martin; and a special cousin, Jeanette Vesce.

Funeral services will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020
