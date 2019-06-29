Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Wapping Community Church 1790 Ellington Rd. South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Claire Lediard Westbrook, 96, of Lake Katrine, New York, formerly of South Windsor, wife of the late G. Warren Westbrook, died peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Kingston Hospital, New York, in the company of her son.



Claire was born in Long Branch, New Jersey, Oct. 7, 1922, daughter of Cecil and Clara (Wilson) Lediard. She grew up in Red Bank, New Jersey and was an accomplished singer with the big bands of the region. Claire obtained her nursing degree from Monmouth Memorial Hospital. Her country called in 1943 and Claire enlisted and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Shortly after the war she married the dashing Captain Charles "Andy" Andersen and raised two sons, settling in South Windsor.



Claire worked as an occupational nurse for Chrysler, Perkin-Elmer and the Hartford Insurance Group and as a public health supervisor in Delaware and Manchester. A resident of South Windsor for over 50 years, she was an active member of the Wapping Community Church and soprano soloist in the choir, where she met her beloved Warren. In their 41 years together, they traveled the world with friends. The seashore always held a special place in Claire's heart and was a major theme in her artistic work. Claire was an excellent photographer and designed and printed her own Christmas cards for many years. She was also an avid sailor and always felt at home near the water, whether it was Florida, Lake Pocotopaug in Connecticut, or her cherished Jersey shore. She served on the board of the Friends of South Windsor Library.



She leaves her son, Christopher Andersen and his partner, Kristen Garnier, of Saugerties, New York; her grandson, Benjamin Andersen of Melbourne, Australia; a great-grandson, Calvin; and step-children, Sandra, Anthony, Richard, and Jonathon Westbrook. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Andersen.



Her family will receive friends Saturday, July 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 7, at noon at the Wapping Community Church, 1790 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial with military honors will follow at the Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends South Windsor Library, payable to Friends of SWPL, 1550 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, CT 06074.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online condolences.











