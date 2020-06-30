Claude Lallier
Claude Lallier, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Georgetown, Texas, on June 15, 2020.

Claude is survived by his three daughters, Valerie Mckinney and her husband, Marcus Mckinney, Marie Lallier, Chantal Lallier and her husband, Todd Bergstrom; his grandchildren, Danielle Mccoy and her husband, Andrew Mccoy, Michael Mckinney and his fiancé, Dan Brady, Claudia Perez and her fiancé, David Ochoa, Hope Mckinney, and Cal Bergstrom; his great-grandchildren, Roman and David-Julian Alfonso; his siblings, Marjolaine Lallier, Jean-Guy Lallier, Oliva Lallier, Denise Lallier, Ghislain Lallier, Lisette Lallier. He was predeceased by his parents, Elphege Lallier, Marie-Jeanne Corbeil Lallier; his siblings, Gilles Lallier, Normand Lallier, Fernand Lallier, Jean-Guy Lallier, Murielle Lallier, Paul-Emile Lallier, Micheline Lallier, and Lise Lallier.

Claude enjoyed his years of retirement by golfing with his buddies and brothers, raising his maple trees, playing Mexican train, and visiting with family and friends. He fell in love with Lake Champlain and never took its beauty for granted. Nothing made him happier than his family gathering together at the lake. His generous nature, easy going demeanor, and happy-go-lucky attitude will be deeply missed.

A service will be scheduled in Georgetown at St. Helen Catholic Church on July 7, at 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Shrine, Isle La Motte Vermont on July 25, at 10 a.m. for both services, please follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask and keeping social distancing during the celebration. Services in Vermont may be rescheduled if the U.S.-Canadian border does not reopen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Anne's Shrine, 92 St. Anne's Road, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463 or visit

www.saintannesshrine.org

and follow instructions to donate.

Condolences may be sent to Lallier Family, 14 Hidden Dr., Alburg, VT 05440.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
10:00 AM
St Helen Catholic Church
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Shrine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Claude was so gracious to me when I lived in CT. I will never forget his willingness to teach whenever the opportunity allowed. He was a wonderful person and friend to me. My condolences Danielle, Valerie and your entire family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Don Barnhart
Friend
