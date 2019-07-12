Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayre H. Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clayre H. Hall, 80, formerly of Manchester, presently a resident of Warner, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully June 28, 2019, at home.



Born Feb. 21, 1939, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, to Emerson and Margarite Hill. Clayre graduated from Mary E. Wells High School Class of 1956. After nursing school, she practiced nursing at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, and then worked for Drs. Healy, Pastel, and Saini for many years until retiring. She was a member of St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church in Island Pond, Vermont.



Clayre is survived by her children, Cynthia Stevens Karto and her companion, Lucian Lavorgna, of Florida, David Hall of Manchester, Elizabeth Mizia and husband, Brett, of Manchester, Susan Morton (with whom she lived) of Warner; daughter-in-law, Holly Hall of Coventry; her grandchildren, Timothy Stevens and his companion, Brooke Heisserman, Hillary Stevens Vacon and husband, Matt, Loren Hall, Cassandra Eld and her husband, David, Raymond Mizia, Frank Morton, Brian Morton and his wife, Lisa, the Karto children; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Joan Langevin, Virginia DiGregorio and her husband, Guido; and brother, Edward Mondor; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. Clayre was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert M. Hall Sr.; her eldest son, Robert M. Hall Jr.; and her sister, Pricilla Harrison.



Clayre enjoyed knitting, rug braiding, playing bingo, and eating at her favorite restaurant, The Seafood Peddler, in San Rafael, California, during the winter months spent with Ginny and Guido.



Clayre has generously given her body to science at the Boston University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston University School of Medicine c/o Robert Bouchie, 80 East Concord St., Boston, MA 02118-2394 or St. James the Greater Roman Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 146 Middle St., Island Pond, VT 05846.



A celebration of life will be held July 21 at the British American Club in Manchester from 1 to 3 p.m.



