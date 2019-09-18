Guest Book View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Memorial service 3:00 PM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clayton B. Connors, 88, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home.



He was born in Rheinbeck, New York, son of the late Cleo and Gertrude (Mason) Connors. Clayton retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation as an equipment operator. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1395 of Stafford Springs and the American Legion Post No. 103 of Punta Gorda, Florida. He loved to spend his winters in Florida, especially when he was on his boat fishing with friends.



Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Vilma (Dorsey) Connors; his son, Clayton J. Connors and his wife, Angelina Patterson; his daughter, Diane M. Boisvert and her partner, Bud Hayes; two grandchildren, Regina Riddell and Crystal VanAlstyne; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriella James, Brandon Gavis, and Novalee and Baylee VanAlstyne. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Nicole Boisvert.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Clayton's daughter-in-law, Angelina, for being his caregiver.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.



