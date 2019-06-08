Cliff Nelson of Broad Brook, went to meet his maker and brother Paul on May 1, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife; Dale (Grabowski); Mark Grabowski (brother-in-law) and Claudette; Jamielee Gifford-Lawyer (niece); Jillianna Lawyer (great-niece); Leslie Nelson (sister-in-law); Sue (sister) and Eric Sauers.
Cliff was a talented electrician, an avid supporter of auto racing, and a devoted "Dad" to his furbabies Bogey, Bacall, and Rosie. He served many dedicated years on numerous East Windsor boards and commissions.
Donations in Cliff's name can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or your local ASPCA.
We invite you to celebrate his life Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at St Phillips Catholic Church, 150 South Main St. (Rt. 5), East Windsor.
