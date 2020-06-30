Clifford Arthur Treat Jr., "Scooter", age 70, widower of Judith Ann Treat of East Hartford, passed away June 25, in his home.Cliffy was born Nov. 30, 1949, in Manchester, the son of Clifford Arthur Treat Sr. and Eleanor May Treat of Manchester. A graduate of Manchester High School, Cliff went on to work 40 years at Pratt & Whitney, retiring in 2011. Cliffy was known for his infectious personality, the ability to light up any room with his laugh, and his positive outlook on life. He will be remembered and cherished by all whose path he crossed. In retirement Cliff enjoyed drawing, reading, listening to music, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his son, Ronald Treat and his wife, Denise, of Crestwood, Kentucky; his son, Michael Horvith and his wife, Lara, of Manvel, Texas; his daughter Christine Lemire and her husband, Gary, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; and his daughter, Allison Dahlmann and her husband, Greg, of West Hartford. Cliff leaves behind six grandchildren, Sara and Brandon Treat, Evan and Camille Horvith, and Amanda and Gary Lemire Jr.; along with three great-grandchildren, Adriana, Alivia, and Mia; sisters, Sarah Melquist of Manchester and Elizabeth Daley of Springfield Center, New York, with her husband, Richard also survive Cliff; in addition to a number of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Treat. Also surviving is Cliffy's special cat friend, Bert.Cliff will be remembered as a kind and honest man whose generosity had no bounds. He was a true friend to everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to Protectors of Animals in East Hartford.Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a memorial service at the funeral home at noon.Services are located at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108. To sign the online guestbook go toProper social distancing and face masks will be required by all that attend.