Clifford L. Harrison, Jr., age 80, loving husband of Delores W. Harrison of Windsor Locks, died April 8.He was born in East Hartford, son of the late Clifford and Madeline (Cossack) Harrison. Cliff served in the United States Air Force Reserve. He retired from the Dexter Corp. where he served as Director of Information Services. Cliff also worked for a short time at Gerber Scientific Products. After his retirement, Cliff worked for H&R Block for 15 years as a tax professional. Cliff was active in many areas of endeavor. He served as Treasurer and President of Windsor Locks Nursing Association. He founded the Hartford Users of Midrange Systems and served as its first president. He assisted with Heart Fund drives, Boy Scouts, Little League, and was instrumental in getting the first Dial-A-Ride going in Windsor Locks for seniors. Cliff was a member of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks. He also served on the Republican Town Committee. Cliff enjoyed traveling with his children and wife, visiting most of the states and many other countries.Besides his wife Dolores, he leaves two sons, David and his wife, Jennifer of Old Saybrook, and Andrew and his wife, Laurie of Somers; his fantastic grandchildren whom he loved being with, Gunnar and Gabe of Somers, and Skylar and Willow of Old Saybrook. Cliff also leaves his sister Rena of Enfield and his brother Richard of Broad Brook. He was predeceased by two sisters, Gloria and Norma; and four brothers, Leonard, Albert, Charles, and Robert.A graveside service with military honors will be held for Cliff at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Spring Street, Windsor Locks.Memorial donations may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.For online condolences, please visit