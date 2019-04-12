Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clifford Leon Hawkes Jr., 87, of Bolton, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Deb Marvin.



He was born April 2, 1932, in Hartford, the son of the late Clifford and Mae Hawkes. Cliff will be remembered as a very kind, gracious, and giving man by his family and all who knew him. He was a very devout Jehovah Witness. Cliff grew up and attended local schools in Manchester. He spent 18 years with his wife, the late Beverly (Kent) Hawkes (2018) in Dyer Brook, Maine, on his beautiful farm.



Cliff leaves his two daughters, Deb Hawkes Marvin with whom he made his home, and Linda Hawkes Krob and her husband, Allen; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Marvin and his wife, Meghann, Jeremiah Krob and his wife, Michele, and Caitlin Krob; his three great-grandsons, Jack Marvin, and Matthew and Miles Krob; two brothers, David Hawkes and his wife, Charlotte, and Jake Hawkes; two sisters, Leona Kearns, and Judy Schneck; three special nieces, Shelly Oechsler, Kim Kearns, and Shirley Anne Rothe; and a special nephew, Chris Kearns; and many other much-loved nieces and nephews. Cliff is also survived by his three dear stepdaughters, Leslie Hebert, Karen Kuca, and Kim Fox; and his very good friends, Nick Vesho and Graham Warner; and his darling dog, Abbe. He was predeceased by his brother, Ray Hawkes; his sister, Millie Botticello; and his two grandsons, John Hawkes Marvin and James Christopher Marvin.



A special thank you to the Visiting Nurse Angels and Caring Hands who took wonderful loving care of our dad.



There are no calling hours and funeral services and burial are private.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, his family requests that you perform an act of kindness in Cliff's memory. Hopefully this will make a positive difference in the world.



As far as it depends on you, be peaceable with all men. Romans 12:18



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Clifford Leon Hawkes Jr., 87, of Bolton, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Deb Marvin.He was born April 2, 1932, in Hartford, the son of the late Clifford and Mae Hawkes. Cliff will be remembered as a very kind, gracious, and giving man by his family and all who knew him. He was a very devout Jehovah Witness. Cliff grew up and attended local schools in Manchester. He spent 18 years with his wife, the late Beverly (Kent) Hawkes (2018) in Dyer Brook, Maine, on his beautiful farm.Cliff leaves his two daughters, Deb Hawkes Marvin with whom he made his home, and Linda Hawkes Krob and her husband, Allen; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Marvin and his wife, Meghann, Jeremiah Krob and his wife, Michele, and Caitlin Krob; his three great-grandsons, Jack Marvin, and Matthew and Miles Krob; two brothers, David Hawkes and his wife, Charlotte, and Jake Hawkes; two sisters, Leona Kearns, and Judy Schneck; three special nieces, Shelly Oechsler, Kim Kearns, and Shirley Anne Rothe; and a special nephew, Chris Kearns; and many other much-loved nieces and nephews. Cliff is also survived by his three dear stepdaughters, Leslie Hebert, Karen Kuca, and Kim Fox; and his very good friends, Nick Vesho and Graham Warner; and his darling dog, Abbe. He was predeceased by his brother, Ray Hawkes; his sister, Millie Botticello; and his two grandsons, John Hawkes Marvin and James Christopher Marvin.A special thank you to the Visiting Nurse Angels and Caring Hands who took wonderful loving care of our dad.There are no calling hours and funeral services and burial are private.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, his family requests that you perform an act of kindness in Cliff's memory. Hopefully this will make a positive difference in the world.As far as it depends on you, be peaceable with all men. Romans 12:18For online condolences and guest book, please visit Funeral Home Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home

551 Talcottville Rd

Vernon , CT 06066

(860) 875-3536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close