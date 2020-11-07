Clifford R. Bordeaux, 65, of Somers, passed peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, surrounded by his family and friends.Cliff was born in Hartford, but enjoyed most of his life as a resident of Somers, the son of Robert and Marie Bordeaux. He attended the Somers schools, St. Thomas Seminary, and graduated from Acre Brook Academy. Cliff was also a proud graduate from STCC, Class of 1982, and the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, Class of 1984.Cliff's life was centered around helping others; in his career, his community, and for non-profit organizations. Cliff enjoyed a 35-year career as a commercial lender, supporting and growing small businesses in Massachusetts and Connecticut, most recently employed with Westfield Bank. He loved the connections and friendships he made with his banking colleagues and customers.One of Cliff's greatest passions was his volunteerism to the town of Somers as a member and vice-chair of the Somers Planning Commission since 1999, a board of director on the Somers Education Foundation and, most especially, his 35 years of service to the Somers Rotary Club, where he currently served as president. He also served as a board of director and treasurer of Sunshine Village. He is a 7-time recipient of the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and the 2000 Citizen of the Year from the East Longmeadow/Longmeadow Chamber of Commerce.Through all of these organizations, he enjoyed his time running golf tournaments, managing the Rotary Four Town Fair cook shack, presenting dictionaries to Somers third-graders, and so much more.Cliff was an avid reader, an admirer of the Cape Cod National Sea Shore, a connoisseur of watches, a fan of "The Duke" John Wayne, the Celtics, Bruins, and lacrosse at all levels. He was passionate about politics and a music lover from James Taylor to Rush and Louis and Ella to The Beach Boys. To many of his friends, he was known as the apple farmer, loving every moment he spent in nature with his apple trees.There was nothing he loved more than his family. He will be deeply missed by his beloved bride of 16 years, Tammy Bordeaux; his children, whom he completely adored Kelly, Casey, Jacqueline and Rebecca Bordeaux. He also leaves behind his loving sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Robert Edgar; his nephews, Jacob and Joseph Edgar; and Joe's wife and son, Lisa and Alex Edgar, as well as many other additional relatives who remember him so fondly. He will also be missed by many friends, colleagues, and Rotarians throughout the entire region.A celebration of Cliff's wonderful life will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home 354 Main St. Somers. A church service will also take place on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Somers Congregational Church, 599 Main St. Somers. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church, and attendance may be limited at times to adhere to public health guidelines and the governor's executive order.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cliff with the Somers Rotary Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 2, Somers, CT 06071 or the Somers Education Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Somers, CT 06071.For online condolences, please visit