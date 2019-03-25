Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clorie (Leighton) Unnold. View Sign

Clorie (Leighton) Unnold, 92, of Camden, South Carolina, loving wife of 62 years to the late Thomas K. Unnold, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 22, 2019, at Springdale Health Care in South Carolina.



Clorie was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clorie Mae (Towne) Leighton. Clorie resided in Windsor Locks since 1955 and was a member of the Windsor Locks Congregational Church. Clorie was a proud lifetime member of the American Legion Gensi-Viola Auxiliary Post 36 of Windsor Locks. Clorie was very artistic and enjoyed knitting, quilting, sewing, and painting. She had a passion for U.S. history and genealogy. She traveled throughout the country with her husband and children.



A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Clorie is survived by three daughters, Paula Girard and her husband, Joseph, of South Carolina, Christine Havens and her husband, Dwight, of New York, and Loretta Unnold of Windsor Locks; nine grandchildren, Frederick Girard, Matthew Girard, Joel Girard, Rebecca Werne, Daniel Havens, Amy Havens, Thomas Havens, Amanda Byrnes, and Angela Atkins; eight great-grandchildren, Justin Girard, Christian Girard, Jordan Girard, Alexandra Dolan, Kathrine Todd, Elaina Girard, Aisley Lambert, and Maeleigh Byrnes; four great-great-grandchildren, Dominic, Miah, Huntley, and Samantha Girard; a sister, Jo Ann Pearson Bickford; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Stephen Unnold, in 1984; and six siblings, Joseph, Merton, Richard, Charles, Kathleen, and Lorraine.



There are no calling hours.



Graveside services will be celebrated Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at Grove Cemetery, Windsor Locks.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home.



