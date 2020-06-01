Colleen E. (Shannon) Williams, of Enfield, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.She was born in Barre, Vermont, on Jan. 30, 1941, to Alice (McAllister) and Harold Shannon. She was a 1959 graduate of Manchester High School. Colleen worked in the eye care field for 45 years in many roles but mostly as an office manager. She spent 20 years with Drs. Goldberg and Tishler in Enfield, and then worked for Baystate Eye Care in Springfield for 25 years. She was adored by all the patients because of her outgoing personality, caring nature, and her humor. She was a remarkable woman with a kind heart and an open door. She was a friend, mentor, and confidante to so many. She was known for making the best chocolate chip "cowboy cookie" and made lifelong friends by sharing them. She was an amazing role model for her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to the family farm in Vermont, Saturday morning tag sales, lunches with her work buddies, and spending time with her family, who loved her greatly and will miss her every day.She is survived by her devoted family, her son, Brian Anderson and his wife, Lisa, of Westfield, Massachusetts; her daughter, Kathleen Gero and her husband, Alan, of Enfield; her sister, Cathy Nelson of Bolton; and her brother, Conrad and his wife, Chris, of Georgia. She leaves four very special grandsons, Michael and Christopher Anderson, Scott and Austin Longo, and her cherished granddaughter, Marissa Colleen Longo, who shared the same birthday. She was predeceased by her sister, Cynthia Doyon. She also leaves many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Colleen had a special place in her heart for her dear family friend, Ivan Perez-Soto.Funeral services will be private due to the health crisis. Memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather together and celebrate her life.Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Enfield Food Shelf, P.O. Box 699, Enfield, CT 06083-0699.The family would like to give special thanks to Trinity Home Care / Trinity Hospice and to her caregiver, Bridgette.To leave an online condolence message for the family go to