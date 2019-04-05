Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Concetta "Connie" (Sarra) Clementino, 95, of South Windsor, beloved wife of James D. Clementino, died peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Fresh River Healthcare.



Connie was born in New Britain, Dec. 8, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Guistina (Follachio) Sarra. She married the love of her life, James Clementino, Aug. 26, 1950, and together they raised two daughters, Irene and Justine. Connie was a woman born before her time; smart, independent, and fearlessly outspoken. Dedicated to her career almost as much as to her family, she worked as an executive assistant for the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years. She will be remembered by her family as the consummate Italian grandmother who more than anything loved to cook and bake, including Christmas cookies famous both to friends and family that she made every year by the thousands. In her retirement she was blessed to be able to watch after her grandsons after school and during the summer, who grew to see her as a second mother. Every night she cooked a large meal for her entire family and was able to enjoy three generations eating at her table, delighting in the same recipes her mother had brought from Italy decades ago. In her final years, she made a point to teach all of these to her children and grandchildren, so they could carry on the tradition. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be dearly missed.



Along with her husband of over 68 years, James, she leaves her daughters, Irene Clementino of South Windsor, and Justine Jennings and her husband, Arthur, of South Windsor; and her grandsons, Capt. Bryan Jennings USMC, and Dylan Jennings, both of Washington D.C. She was predeceased by her sister, Rose Sarra.



Her family will receive family and friends Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



Family and friends may gather at the funeral home Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m. to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Concetta "Connie" (Sarra) Clementino, 95, of South Windsor, beloved wife of James D. Clementino, died peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Fresh River Healthcare.Connie was born in New Britain, Dec. 8, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Guistina (Follachio) Sarra. She married the love of her life, James Clementino, Aug. 26, 1950, and together they raised two daughters, Irene and Justine. Connie was a woman born before her time; smart, independent, and fearlessly outspoken. Dedicated to her career almost as much as to her family, she worked as an executive assistant for the Internal Revenue Service for over 30 years. She will be remembered by her family as the consummate Italian grandmother who more than anything loved to cook and bake, including Christmas cookies famous both to friends and family that she made every year by the thousands. In her retirement she was blessed to be able to watch after her grandsons after school and during the summer, who grew to see her as a second mother. Every night she cooked a large meal for her entire family and was able to enjoy three generations eating at her table, delighting in the same recipes her mother had brought from Italy decades ago. In her final years, she made a point to teach all of these to her children and grandchildren, so they could carry on the tradition. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be dearly missed.Along with her husband of over 68 years, James, she leaves her daughters, Irene Clementino of South Windsor, and Justine Jennings and her husband, Arthur, of South Windsor; and her grandsons, Capt. Bryan Jennings USMC, and Dylan Jennings, both of Washington D.C. She was predeceased by her sister, Rose Sarra.Her family will receive family and friends Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.Family and friends may gather at the funeral home Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m. to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home

419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

(860) 644-2940 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close