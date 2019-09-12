Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie A. (Laramore) Unterstein. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Send Flowers Obituary

Connie A. (Laramore) Unterstein, 71, of Tolland, beloved wife of William Unterstein, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Mary Home surrounded by the comfort of her family.



She was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Dover, Delaware (and proud of it!), the daughter of the late Willis and Gloria (Felty) Laramore. She married William June 25, 1966. They journeyed to Connecticut in 1970 and resided in the town of Tolland in 1977. She worked for many companies over the years, Finest Grocery Stores, Edwards Foods, Easco Hand Tools, & Aetna Health Care.



Connie loved her family and friends dearly. She loved spending her time playing cards with the Gang at the lake, reading, playing bingo at Vernon Senior Center, and Bunco with the girls on Sunday nights. She dedicated many years to Tolland Football, running concessions and fundraisers. Connie was a kind, caring, thoughtful, and spiritual person who most of all loved spending time with friends and family, with her grandchildren being her greatest joy. She was known as Mommom to many, she was loved by all who met her.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her two children, Jennifer Allyn and her husband, Mark, of Bolton and William Unterstein Jr. and his wife, Gwen, of Ellington; her grandchildren, Madison Unterstein, Colby Unterstein, Phoebe Allyn, and Zoe Allyn; Timothy the Turtle; and many beloved family members, especially those from Delaware who she didn't see often but always held them near and dear to her heart. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Butch Laramore.



Her family would like to extend many thanks to the staff at Mount Sinai Rehab Hospital and especially to those who cared for her at St. Mary Home in West Hartford where she spent her final days. Thank you for being her Angels.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vernon Senior Center, 135 Bolton Road, Vernon, CT 06066.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Connie A. (Laramore) Unterstein, 71, of Tolland, beloved wife of William Unterstein, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Mary Home surrounded by the comfort of her family.She was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Dover, Delaware (and proud of it!), the daughter of the late Willis and Gloria (Felty) Laramore. She married William June 25, 1966. They journeyed to Connecticut in 1970 and resided in the town of Tolland in 1977. She worked for many companies over the years, Finest Grocery Stores, Edwards Foods, Easco Hand Tools, & Aetna Health Care.Connie loved her family and friends dearly. She loved spending her time playing cards with the Gang at the lake, reading, playing bingo at Vernon Senior Center, and Bunco with the girls on Sunday nights. She dedicated many years to Tolland Football, running concessions and fundraisers. Connie was a kind, caring, thoughtful, and spiritual person who most of all loved spending time with friends and family, with her grandchildren being her greatest joy. She was known as Mommom to many, she was loved by all who met her.Besides her husband, she is survived by her two children, Jennifer Allyn and her husband, Mark, of Bolton and William Unterstein Jr. and his wife, Gwen, of Ellington; her grandchildren, Madison Unterstein, Colby Unterstein, Phoebe Allyn, and Zoe Allyn; Timothy the Turtle; and many beloved family members, especially those from Delaware who she didn't see often but always held them near and dear to her heart. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Butch Laramore.Her family would like to extend many thanks to the staff at Mount Sinai Rehab Hospital and especially to those who cared for her at St. Mary Home in West Hartford where she spent her final days. Thank you for being her Angels.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vernon Senior Center, 135 Bolton Road, Vernon, CT 06066.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close