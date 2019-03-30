Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Schmidt. View Sign

Connie Schmidt, 71, of Tolland, passed away at home March 27, 2019. Connie was the beloved wife of Gregory "Conk" Schmidt for 53 years. They were married in Rockton, Illinois, Oct. 30, 1965.



Connie was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, Nov. 23, 1947, to Arthur and Lillian Faber. Connie was also a loved and adored mother to her children, Brenda Schmidt and Timothy Schmidt. Connie worked at convenience stores in Tolland County for 33 years, retiring from Xtra Mart in Tolland in 2014. Connie loved her family, including her dogs, Abbie and Atticus. She was an avid bingo player, never losing but donating! She was also an amazing knitter who touched everyone with her handmade gifts and warm smile. Connie will be missed more than words can say. She was a truly beautiful soul who was loved by all who knew her, but especially her husband Greg and her children Brenda and Tim. Connie brought love and light to those that knew her. Our world is a little less bright without her. We love you Mom with all our hearts!



Relatives and friends may join the family Wednesday, April 3, between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



