Constance A. (Richmond) Carenzo
Constance A. (Richmond) Carenzo, 86, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts,daughter of the late Nelson and Olive (LaFond) Richmond, she grew up in Enfield and was a graduate of Enfield High School. She raised her family in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, moving to Somers over 30 years ago. Constance worked for Hallmark Cards for many years as an administrative assistant. She finished her career as the social services director for the town of Somers, where she was recognized for outstanding service/performance. Constance was an active member of the Somers Senior Center, an avid reader, and loved animals, boating, the Patriots and the Red Sox.

Her husband of 67 years, Joseph J. Carenzo, died on Sept. 18, 2020; and she was also predeceased by a sister, Alicia Ziegler and her husband, Ivan; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Richmond. She leaves two daughters, Kathleen C. DeGray of Somers, Linda C. Cutler and her husband, Charles R. Cutler, Jr., of Stafford Springs; three brothers, Robert Richmond of East Hartford, Nelson Richmond and his wife, Charlotte of Hampden, Massachusetts, Edward Richmond and his wife, Grace of West Suffield; five grandchildren, Sarah Brady and her husband, Adam, Jack Zachary, Alex Zachary and his wife, Rheia, Charles Cutler, III, Ashley Crenshaw and her husband, Cordero; seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Cordero, Miyah, Sinclair, Luca, Ermias, Liam; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Somers Center Cemetery on Battle Street. The family welcomes all who wish to attend.

For online condolences, please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
or

