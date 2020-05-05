Constance A. "Connie" (Agrapides) Ragion, 94, of Enfield, entered into eternal life, on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Suffield by the River, Suffield. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Ragion (2004).Constance was born on Feb. 15, 1926, in Enfield, to the late Christopher and Stella (Kosadinous) Agrapides. She was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Connie retired from the Enfield Police Department after many years of service as an administrative assistant. In her leisure time she enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, polka dancing with Ed, but most of all spending time with family and friends.Connie is survived by her two sons, Ronald Ragion and fiancée, Lori, and David and wife, Susan Ragion; her grandchildren, Carrie, Danielle, Derek, and Kevin; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Tiana, Derek Jr., and Logan; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by a sister, Sophie Goss; and a brother, Dennis Agrapides.The family would especially like to thank the VITAS Healthcare/Hospice and Suffield by the River staff of the Rivers Watch Unit for the kind, compassionate and attentive care given to Connie. Memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to the VITAS Hospice Program, 628 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033.Due to the public health crisis and social distancing a private graveside service will take place in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Enfield.To leave an online condolence message go to