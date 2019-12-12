Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance L. "Connie" (Sterner) Geisinger. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM First Lutheran Church 154 Orchard Street Ellington , CT View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM First Lutheran Church 154 Orchard Street Ellington , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Arthur and Stella (Klotz) Sterner, she grew up and lived in Coopersburg before moving to Vernon in 1974 and most recently to South Windsor. Prior to her retirement in 2005, Connie was employed by the former Rockville Bank for many years. She was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church in Ellington. She enjoyed cross stitching, UConn women's basketball, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Connie is survived by her children, Jeffrey Geisinger and his wife, Tena, of Plainfield, Cindy Geisinger of Glen Allen, Virginia, Timothy Geisinger



and his wife, Lyndsey, of Willimantic, and Curtis Geisinger and his wife, Kristen, of Rockville; four grandchildren, Katie, Morgan, and Marley Geisinger, and Harold Haugh; her sister, Anna Jacoby and her husband, Paul, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Norm Balliet and Lorraine Bieber both of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive friends for a memorial calling hour on Monday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St., Ellington. Interment will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to a .



Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit



Constance L. "Connie" (Sterner) Geisinger, 79, of South Windsor and formerly of Vernon, beloved wife of 45 years to the late Glenn Geisinger (2004), passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.Born in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Arthur and Stella (Klotz) Sterner, she grew up and lived in Coopersburg before moving to Vernon in 1974 and most recently to South Windsor. Prior to her retirement in 2005, Connie was employed by the former Rockville Bank for many years. She was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church in Ellington. She enjoyed cross stitching, UConn women's basketball, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Connie is survived by her children, Jeffrey Geisinger and his wife, Tena, of Plainfield, Cindy Geisinger of Glen Allen, Virginia, Timothy Geisingerand his wife, Lyndsey, of Willimantic, and Curtis Geisinger and his wife, Kristen, of Rockville; four grandchildren, Katie, Morgan, and Marley Geisinger, and Harold Haugh; her sister, Anna Jacoby and her husband, Paul, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Norm Balliet and Lorraine Bieber both of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.Her family will receive friends for a memorial calling hour on Monday, Dec. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St., Ellington. Interment will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.Memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to a .Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.

