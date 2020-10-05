Constance "Connie" Wasick, 84, of Palmetto, Florida, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.She was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, on Aug. 17, 1936, the loving daughter to the late Will and Simone (Albert) Chasse. She grew up in Maine, later relocating to Connecticut where she made her home and raised her children. Connie was a parishioner of Holy Family Church for many years. She enjoyed music, puzzles, and playing cards.Connie is survived by her four children, Pamela Longo and her husband, Barry, of Enfield, Michael Kaffeian and his wife, Lauren, of Torrington, David Kaffeian and his partner, Colleen Sanford, of Windsor, Vermont, and Kimberly Gray and her husband, William, of Sharon, Vermont; two brothers, Ronald Chasse of Fort Myers, Florida and David Chasse of Ellington; grandchildren, Allison, Philip, Simone, Pauline, and Jack; great-granddaughter, Isabella; longtime companion, Christopher Hoffman; and her extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Wasick; stepson, John; daughter, Judi Kaffeian; and her brother, Robert Chasse.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Enfield. Please meet directly at the cemetery.To leave online condolences please visit