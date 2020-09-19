Cora L. (Smith) Goodwin died on Aug. 16, 2020, at the age of 90 at home.



Cora was born in 1930 to parents Leon and Katherine Smith. One of five children, Cora grew up in Manchester. After graduating high school Cora married Harry Goodwin Jr. in 1948. They made their home in Bolton where they raised their six children. Upon retiring in 2006 they relocated to their Vermont home until Harry's passing in 2016. Cora enjoyed antiques, gardening, crocheting and puzzles. Making doll house miniatures with her good friend Betty Dufraine and folk-art décor with close friend Donna Forde brought Cora much joy and fulfillment. She treasured having coffee with friends, sleepovers with her grandchildren, and time with her family.



Cora is survived by her children, Brenda Maston of Bolton, Althea Ruderman of Manchester, Paula Goodwin of Manchester, Harry Goodwin III of Wolcott, Vermont, Leea Bailey and husband, Bryon of Columbia, and Christa Goodwin-Babka and husband, Sandy of Hebron; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Milo Smith, Leon Smith, and Sandra Bergeron.



Cora and Harry's ashes will be joined with a private burial in the future.



The family would like to thank Cora's private caregivers, Sharon, Brenda, and Mary. Their gentle and compassionate care with a focus on Cora's dignity and comfort was appreciated greatly by the family. Another expression of gratitude goes out to the ECHN Hospice Care Team for their guidance and care.





