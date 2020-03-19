Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coral G. Mobus. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Coral G. Mobus, "Pinky", 103, passed away March 14, 2020.



Pinky was a loving mother of four, and wife of 25 years to Thomas S. Hughes until his passing in 1961. After a brief marriage to Mel Harthan, she retired as a New Jersey municipal court clerk. Pinky moved to Florida and was married to James Berg until his death in 1992. Pinky found love again and roller-skated and swam in California with husband George Mobus who passed away in 2003. Pinky was a head cheerleader, talented golfer, enjoyed ceramics, bingo, was a dedicated football fan, and the life of every party. Her "spunk" earned her the nickname "Energizer Bunny" and even in her 100s, she acted in theatrical productions.



She is survived by her loving family, Ann Marie Pulsinelli of Lakewood, New Jersey, John and Tucker Hughes of Benton, Pennsylvania, Bonnie and John Lindland of Manchester, Thomas and Cathy Hughes of North Bennington, Vermont, Joe and Kathy Mobus of Hamburg, New Jersey, Mary Lowenheim, San Diego, California, Nancy Hunter; as well as 20 adoring grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loyal friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and her twin, Lynford Moore.



A private graveside burial service will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield, New Jersey.



Donations can be made to Welles Country Village, 46 Welles Road, Vernon, CT 06066, in Pinky's memory for activities or the .



