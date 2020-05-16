Corice W. SwartSept. 24, 1932-May 13, 2020Today we say goodbye to our spunky, sassy and beloved Mother, Grandmother, Corice Swart, who met her eternal resting-place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.She was born in Rockland, Maine and grew up in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, the only daughter to Robert and Grace Williams. She is survived by her sons, Joseph and Linda Swart, Michael Swart, and daughter, Amy Swart; her grandchildren, Jennifer Pelletier and fiancé, Brianna Forte, Michael Wills, Nicole Mcginley, Dustin Pelletier, Joseph Jr. and Ashlee Swart, Holly Swart and Pedro Levasseur, of Enfield, Andrew and Susan Swart, Amanda Wilcox, Bryan Swart, William "Billy" Swart; her great-grandchildren Lauryn Levasseur, Ember Swart, Breanna and Chloe Swart, and Joseph Swart, and also Jonathan, Hannah, and McKenzie Ruby. She is predeceased by her husband, Johannes Swart; daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Wills and Lisa Pelletier; and sons, Robert and Thomas Swart.Corice loved to read. During her lifetime Corice read thousands of books. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, (especially Ted Williams and Big Papi), enjoyed her long talks on the phone, telling many candid stories of the past. She also enjoyed her early motherhood years when the children were young and times were simpler.She could throw down in the kitchen like no other while listening to her favorite oldies. She will be loved and missed by many.Funeral services will be held private.Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, go to our websitewww.brownememorial