She was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Jan. 28, 1932, to John and Catherine (Carroll) Quinlan. Connie completed her schooling in Massachusetts and was a graduate of the Boston School for the Deaf, Class of 1952. After marrying her husband, Kenneth, in 1968, she moved to Connecticut where she had been a Manchester resident since. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to many different countries, with one of her favorite locations being Camp Mark Seven, A Camp for the Deaf, in Old Forge, New York, where she and Ken volunteered. She also loved visiting family and friends all over New England.



Connie is survived by many, loving, caring nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Connie was predeceased by her eight siblings, Catherine, Rita, Peg, Jack, Ray, Joe, Bernard and Paul.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester, on Saturday, March 23, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family in St. Mary Cemetery in Lawrence.



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of her arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Connie's name may be made to Camp Mark Seven, 144 Mohawk Hotel Rd., Old Forge, NY 13420 or to the N.E. Home for the Deaf, 154 Water St., Danvers, MA 01923.



To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



