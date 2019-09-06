Cornelia (Blackstone) Nichols, 92, of Ellington, beloved wife of the late Walter Nichols Jr., passed away peacefully Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
She was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Stamford, daughter of the late Edward and Emma (de Munnik) Blackstone. Cornelia was employed for several years for Connecticut Bank and Trust and then continued her career with the Town of Ellington as an office clerk for the department of Planning and Zoning. She enjoyed classical music, flowers, feeding outdoor animals, and sharing her knowledge on local birds.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Nichols and his wife, Bev, of Ellington; three grandsons, Christopher, Jason, and Corey Nichols; eight great-grandchildren, Jenna, Brianna, Ashton, Alexandria, Gabrielle, Cristeta, Xena, and Kaiya; a sister, Barbara Lambert of Colebrook; a niece, Melissa Bennett of Goshen; and two nephews, Peter and Randall Lambert both of Florida.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 99 Sand Hill Road, South Windsor. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Cornelia's memory may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 99 Sand Hill Road, South Windsor, CT 06074.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019