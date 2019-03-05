Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Francis Ertel. View Sign





Craig was born Sept. 12, 1960, the youngest of three children of the late Thomas R. Ertel and Norma (Byrnes) Ertel.



Craig leaves two siblings, David V. Ertel of Groveland, Florida, and sister Lynn (Ertel) Haberern of Windsor Locks. He also leaves one nephew, Jonathan R. Haberern of Windsor Locks; three nieces, Heather (Ertel) Mucha of Glastonbury, Elizabeth (Haberern) Cullen of Syracuse, New York; and one beloved great-niece, Casey Haberern.



Craig loved being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gardener. He enjoyed not only harvesting his garden vegetables, but sharing them with his neighbors.



Craig looked forward to family gatherings and opportunities to discuss nature and wildlife. He knew by name many, if not all, of the bird population of Connecticut. He was a dedicated Red Sox fan attending many games in Boston with friends. Craig will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7. A prayer service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Springfield, in memory of Craig's mother Norma (Byrnes) Ertel.



