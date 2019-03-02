Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Letourneau. View Sign





He was the son of the late Harry Letourneau and Ruth (Foucher) Collette. Craig enjoyed a long career with the town of Enfield before retiring. He enjoyed racing, and camping trips on the beach.



Craig is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Moore; two brothers, Harry Letourneau of Guilford, and Bruce Letourneau and his wife, Brenda of Rockville; two nieces, Jennifer and her husband, Eric, and Donna Letourneau; and two nephews, Harry and J.C. Letourneau.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at East Cemetery in Manchester.



Donations in memory of Craig may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

