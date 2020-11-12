Crystal A. Martin, 56, formerly of Enfield and Ellington, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, Massachusetts after a short illness.She was born Dec. 28, 1963, in Hartford, the daughter of Arlene K. (Rowe) Martin and the late Lester M. Martin Jr. Besides her mother, Arlene of Enfield she is survived by her partner, Erik Paradis and her two children, Stephen Moriarty and Kiara Otero; her four siblings, Lester Martin and his wife, Tina of Ellington, Matthew Martin of Enfield, Lisa Martin and her partner, Bill Schweitzer of Windsor Locks and David W. Martin of Enfield; and her nieces and nephews, Matthew, Leslie, Natasha, and Zechariah.Crystal touched many lives, and always put others' needs before her own. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend, and cared deeply about others. She loved nature, the outdoors, and spending time by the water. In fact, Bigelow Hollow in Union was her favorite place. She was an animal lover, especially of her cats Spare and Mama, and even cared for a raccoon. She had a heart of gold when it came to helping people and animals, and was always loyal to her friends and family. She also knew how to have fun, and had an extraordinary sense of humor and wit. She will be greatly missed, as she had a profound impact on many during her life. Crystal was one of a kind.Due to COVID-19, services will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111.For online condolences please visit