Cynthia "Cindy" A. Galotto, 63, of Stafford Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020.She was born in Union, daughter of Grace (Royce) Bradway and the late Calvin Bradway. Cindy was employed as a stock clerk at Willington Nameplate. Previously, she worked at the Station Newsroom for 23 years, always enjoying the many friends that who would stop by daily. She enjoyed flowers, nature, and her family reunions in Union. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.Besides her mother, Cindy is survived by her two sons, David Galotto and his wife, Heather, and Michael Galotto and his wife, Stefanie; four grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Mia, and Caleb; brother, Donald Bradway and his wife, Karen; sisters, Priscilla Poirier and her husband, Roger, Beverly Avery, and Elaine Lueckel and her husband, William; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, Marty Galotto.Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, am., at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery, Union.Calling hours are on Monday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to the Marty Galotto Fund, Citizens' Scholarship Foundation of Stafford, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.