Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker-Gagne Funeral Home P.O. Box 2295 - 85 Mill Street Wolfeboro , NH 03894 (603)-569-1339 Send Flowers Obituary





Cynthia grew up in South Windsor before moving to Ossipee, New Hampshire, in 2015 with her husband Scott to pursue building their dream home. Prior to moving to New Hampshire, Cynthia and Scott were owners of A & A Movers from 1984 to 1999. They also ran Roberts transport together for the past 18 years. Cynthia loved the outdoors, snowmobiling, kayaking, and the ocean. On the weekends she enjoyed taking long car rides with Scott and her English mastiff, Tucker. She also enjoyed family get togethers, chilling out, and having fun. She was an outgoing, down to earth, caring, and giving person. Everyone loved her bright, cheerful personality and will miss her infectious laugh.



Cynthia will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Scott Roberts; best friend Lisa Weichand of many years; brother James Hichborn and his wife, Karen; sister-in-law and best friend Carla Roberts; sister-in-law Laura Nauss and her husband, Matt; nieces Meghan Hichborn, Leah Merzi and husband, Andrew, and Cheyanne Nauss; nephews Jeff Hichborn and Cody Nauss; great-niece Addelyn Merzi; and great-nephew Wyatt Merzi. She will also be remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.



We will have a celebration of life in the near future.



Memorial donations in the memory of Cynthia may be made to Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Ave., Dover NH 03820.



Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at



www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com



It is with great sadness that the family of Cynthia Ann Roberts, 61, announces her passing on Saturday May 18, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.Cynthia grew up in South Windsor before moving to Ossipee, New Hampshire, in 2015 with her husband Scott to pursue building their dream home. Prior to moving to New Hampshire, Cynthia and Scott were owners of A & A Movers from 1984 to 1999. They also ran Roberts transport together for the past 18 years. Cynthia loved the outdoors, snowmobiling, kayaking, and the ocean. On the weekends she enjoyed taking long car rides with Scott and her English mastiff, Tucker. She also enjoyed family get togethers, chilling out, and having fun. She was an outgoing, down to earth, caring, and giving person. Everyone loved her bright, cheerful personality and will miss her infectious laugh.Cynthia will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend, Scott Roberts; best friend Lisa Weichand of many years; brother James Hichborn and his wife, Karen; sister-in-law and best friend Carla Roberts; sister-in-law Laura Nauss and her husband, Matt; nieces Meghan Hichborn, Leah Merzi and husband, Andrew, and Cheyanne Nauss; nephews Jeff Hichborn and Cody Nauss; great-niece Addelyn Merzi; and great-nephew Wyatt Merzi. She will also be remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.We will have a celebration of life in the near future.Memorial donations in the memory of Cynthia may be made to Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Ave., Dover NH 03820.Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at Published in Journal Inquirer from May 22 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close