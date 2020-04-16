Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Jean Macfarlane Lyman. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Jean Macfarlane Lyman passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Elaine Center in Hadley, Massachusetts.



She was born on Sept. 10, 1935, the daughter of Edward and Isabel Macfarlane. She had two brothers, Douglas Macfarlane and the late Donald Macfarlane, and a sister, the late Charlene Armstrong. She grew up in Dedham and Needham, Massachusetts, attended Westbrook College, and later moved to Hartford. There, at Travelers Insurance, she met the love of her life, Dexter Lyman. They married, moved to Norwich, later moved to Franklin, and then finally moved to Enfield. She had three children, James, John, and Elizabeth. As a child, she was shy, and she stuttered. Over time, as she gained confidence, she blossomed, becoming the very life of the party. She knew everyone and she was funny. Which helped her in her career as a bank teller. And for over 50 years, she and her neighbors, Tootie Desroaches, Mary Ivanisin, Shirley Pappas, Toni Kweder, and Laurie Flower, met once a month for Pot Luck Club. She loved her Scottish heritage, antiquing, gardening, classical music, cross-stitching, our friends the Zagrubskis of Buckland, Massachusetts, and the Connecticut Huskies women's basketball team. She loved her cats and dogs, surely none more so than her final cat, Blossom, sometimes known as Kitty. She was afraid of flying, but ignored it, and flew everywhere. Rome, Paris, London many times, California. Because of her bravery, she saw some of the great locations of the world and some of the great works of art. But she and her sister also had a terrifyingly close call on 9/11.



Aside from her parents, siblings, late husband, children, and friends, she loved so many others. She loved her granddaughter, Jessica; Jessica's husband, Mark; and her great-grandsons, Joshua and Justin; her son John's partner, Richard McClure; and her daughter's husband, Ed Dezabala; and her granddaughter, Hannah.



We are grateful for the excellent care our mother received at Armbrook Village in Westfield, Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, and finally at the Elaine Center in Hadley. We are also so grateful to Bill and Carol Berthold, of Enfield, who saved us when times were tough. Cynthia Lyman was a real Oregon Trail woman and a wonderful, wonderful mother. Her children will think of her and miss her every day for the rest of our lives.



Funeral services and burial will be private.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. For online expressions of sympathy visit



