Cynthia Lynn Tittarelli, 51, of Enfield was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020, with her four daughters by her side.Cynthia was born on Oct. 13, 1968, in Hartford to the late Michael Carzello and Joann Carzello (Johnson). She graduated from Enfield High School in 1986. Cynthia resided in Connecticut for her entire life. As a child she spent much of her time with her grandmother, Mary Carzello (Demayo), whom she adored dearly. As an adult she spent her life loving and raising her four daughters with her parents by her side. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her five grandchildren were the light of her life. Cynthia had a vivacious and loving personality, and she opened her heart to everyone she met. She enjoyed cooking for anyone she considered family, entertaining people at her home, and traveling the country in the family camper.Cynthia is predeceased by her parents. She leaves behind her four loving daughters, Stephanie Tittarelli of Enfield, JoAnne Tittarelli of Enfield, Adriana Seppala of Trippstadt Germany, Gabriella Messina of San Antonio Texas; and five grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings, Debra DiCola, Karen Carzello, and Michael Carzello; her partner, Alan Barnes; and her many nieces and nephews.Burial will be private in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield. A Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting with her arrangements. To leave an online condolence message go to