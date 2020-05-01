Cynthia Lynn Tittarelli
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Lynn Tittarelli, 51, of Enfield was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020, with her four daughters by her side.

Cynthia was born on Oct. 13, 1968, in Hartford to the late Michael Carzello and Joann Carzello (Johnson). She graduated from Enfield High School in 1986. Cynthia resided in Connecticut for her entire life. As a child she spent much of her time with her grandmother, Mary Carzello (Demayo), whom she adored dearly. As an adult she spent her life loving and raising her four daughters with her parents by her side. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her five grandchildren were the light of her life. Cynthia had a vivacious and loving personality, and she opened her heart to everyone she met. She enjoyed cooking for anyone she considered family, entertaining people at her home, and traveling the country in the family camper.

Cynthia is predeceased by her parents. She leaves behind her four loving daughters, Stephanie Tittarelli of Enfield, JoAnne Tittarelli of Enfield, Adriana Seppala of Trippstadt Germany, Gabriella Messina of San Antonio Texas; and five grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings, Debra DiCola, Karen Carzello, and Michael Carzello; her partner, Alan Barnes; and her many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield. A Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting with her arrangements. To leave an online condolence message go to

www.brownememorialchapels.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 1 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved