Cynthia (Gagnon) Stickels
Cynthia (Gagnon) Stickels, 73, of Manchester, loving wife for 32 years of the late Gary L. Stickels passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Cindy was born on March 13, 1947, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Ernest and Eugenia (Koren) Gagnon. She was raised in Lawrence and attended Saint Patrick Elementary and High School and graduated from Bay State Business School. Prior to her retirement, Cindy was employed as a customer service representative for AMICA Insurance. Cindy was an active volunteer with both The Windsor Garden Club and Camp Care Therapeutic Riding Program. She spoke often of her special time with the kids, "Spirit" the horse and the numerous friends she met along the way. She was an active participant in yoga and learned the phrase "Namaste" as inner peace is the key to a positive life. She loved her family and friends and looked forward to the latest stories of her grandchildren. Cindy was full of life and loved day trips with family and friends and finding a quaint place for lunch. She lived every day to the fullest.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Kathie Hood of Coventry and Todd and Shelly Hood of Monument, Colorado; her granddaughter, Natasha Hood and her fiancé, Kyle Fortier and their two children, Karson and Greyson Fortier; her two grandsons Tyler Hood and Seth Hood; her sister Barbara Mason; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private in New Market, New Hampshire on Oct. 9.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
