Cynthia "Cindy" Wills lost her battle to lung cancer June 22, 2019.



Born the daughter of Johannes and Corice Swart Sept. 22, 1955. Cindy graduated from Enrico Fermi High School, Class of 1973. She resided in Port Charlotte, Florida.



She is survived by her husband, Michael James Wills; and her son, Michael William Wills, both of Port Charlotte; her brothers, Joseph Swart and Michael Swart; and her sister, Amy Swart of Enfield. She is predeceased by her sister, Lisa Pelletier; and brothers, Robert and Thomas Swart.



Cindy truly had a passion for cooking. She loved to talk and tell stories of the past to anyone who would listen. She will be deeply missed.



All funeral services will be held private.



