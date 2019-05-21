Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church 736 East Middle Tpke. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cyris D. Bossé, 84, of Vernon, husband to Odette (Bouchard) Bossé, passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019, at home.



He was born in St. Joseph, New Brunswick, Canada, Aug. 2, 1934, to the late Dennis and Elise Anna (Levesque) Bossé. Cyris moved to Vernon in 1964 with his wife where he had resided since. He worked for many years as a sledder for Nuway Tobacco in South Windsor. Cyris was quite the outdoorsman. He could always be found outside in the yard and surrounding areas enjoying nature. He was also a 30-year member of the La Rencontre Group. Cyris and his wife enjoyed their frequent visits to Canada over the years visiting family and friends. He was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church in Vernon and was currently a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, Manchester.



In addition to his wife, Cyris is survived by his two children, Danny Bossé of Vernon and Linda Ann Correia and her husband, Ricardo, also of Vernon; two grandchildren, Michelle and Mackenzie Correia of Vernon; two brothers, Yvon Bossé of Manchester and Adophe Bossé of Montreal; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; seven brothers; and two sisters.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon.



Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT 06360, or by visiting



www.haitianhealthfoundation.org



To leave an online condolence message for his family, please visit



www.holmes-watkins.com







Cyris D. Bossé, 84, of Vernon, husband to Odette (Bouchard) Bossé, passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019, at home.He was born in St. Joseph, New Brunswick, Canada, Aug. 2, 1934, to the late Dennis and Elise Anna (Levesque) Bossé. Cyris moved to Vernon in 1964 with his wife where he had resided since. He worked for many years as a sledder for Nuway Tobacco in South Windsor. Cyris was quite the outdoorsman. He could always be found outside in the yard and surrounding areas enjoying nature. He was also a 30-year member of the La Rencontre Group. Cyris and his wife enjoyed their frequent visits to Canada over the years visiting family and friends. He was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church in Vernon and was currently a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, Manchester.In addition to his wife, Cyris is survived by his two children, Danny Bossé of Vernon and Linda Ann Correia and her husband, Ricardo, also of Vernon; two grandchildren, Michelle and Mackenzie Correia of Vernon; two brothers, Yvon Bossé of Manchester and Adophe Bossé of Montreal; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; seven brothers; and two sisters.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon.Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT 06360, or by visitingTo leave an online condolence message for his family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close