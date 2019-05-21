Cyris D. Bossé, 84, of Vernon, husband to Odette (Bouchard) Bossé, passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019, at home.
He was born in St. Joseph, New Brunswick, Canada, Aug. 2, 1934, to the late Dennis and Elise Anna (Levesque) Bossé. Cyris moved to Vernon in 1964 with his wife where he had resided since. He worked for many years as a sledder for Nuway Tobacco in South Windsor. Cyris was quite the outdoorsman. He could always be found outside in the yard and surrounding areas enjoying nature. He was also a 30-year member of the La Rencontre Group. Cyris and his wife enjoyed their frequent visits to Canada over the years visiting family and friends. He was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church in Vernon and was currently a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, Manchester.
In addition to his wife, Cyris is survived by his two children, Danny Bossé of Vernon and Linda Ann Correia and her husband, Ricardo, also of Vernon; two grandchildren, Michelle and Mackenzie Correia of Vernon; two brothers, Yvon Bossé of Manchester and Adophe Bossé of Montreal; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; seven brothers; and two sisters.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, 736 East Middle Tpke., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Valley Falls Cemetery, Vernon.
Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St., Norwich, CT 06360, or by visiting
www.haitianhealthfoundation.org
To leave an online condolence message for his family, please visit
www.holmes-watkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2019