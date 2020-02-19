Dale L. Sise, 66, of Manchester passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 19, 1953, in Manchester daughter of the late Bengt and Pauline (Daley) Magnuson. Dale was wed to John Robert Sise on May 19, 1973, and was happily married until his passing in August 2018. She enjoyed cooking and crafting, and worked as a customer service representative at Brown's Flowers. Dale above all was a loving and supportive mother and best friend to her family.
She leaves her son, Todd C. Sise of Tolland; two sisters and their spouses, Linda Joslin and Floyd Wood, Aileen Sweeney and Jerry, all of Manchester; three nephews, Douglas and Jeff Joslin, Jesse Sweeney; and a niece, Katie Sweeney; along with her cousin and good friend, Donald Magnuson of Vernon.
Relatives and friends are invited on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., for visitation at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St. Manchester.
Memorial donations can be made in Dale's memory to either the Manchester Fire Dept. 8th District, 138 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042, or the Longo Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 330359, West Hartford, CT 06133.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020