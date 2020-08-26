1/1
Dale S. Avery
1958 - 2020
Dale S. Avery, 61, of Ellington, entered into eternal rest at his home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Son of the late Roger and Joyce (Cavanaugh) Avery, he was born in Stafford on Nov. 23, 1958. Dale was a handyman and enjoyed a career in the electrical distribution industry for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed being outside with his dogs, hosting family picnics and spending time with family and friends.

Dale is survived by his son, Jeremy Avery and his wife, Nicole, of Barkhamsted; his grandchildren, Olivia and Gavin Avery; his brother, Robert Avery of Ellington, his stepbrother, Dennis Avery and his wife, Wendy, of Mason, New Hampshire; and nephew Seth Avery of Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours on Friday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St. (Route 190), Somers.

A graveside service will be celebrated for Dale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Ellington Center Cemetery.

Donations in Dale's memory may be made to

pawsafe.org

For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit

www.somersfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ellington Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
