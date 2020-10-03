Dana E Iversen passed away just after midnight on Sept. 29, 2020, at the age of 63.



He is survived by his loving family: wife, Lauren; daughter, Dana' son-in-law, Justin; grandson, Chase; sister, Victoria; and many, many friends that will miss him more than words can express.



Dana's impact on the world around him was huge, and now his loss immeasurable. Incredibly caring, quick to smile, joke and laugh, he was an extraordinary husband, amazing father, proud grandfather and the greatest friend; our gentle giant and Dana-man.



His favorite days were spent at home bantering and working with Lauren in the garden, playing with Chase and watching whatever game was on. Golfing with friends on Tuesdays (only occasionally getting tossed out of a golf cart) and camping with family and friends in the summer. He could throw out sports stats from any game within the last 30 years instantly, and took so much joy in the little things. Chase's laugh, comfy new shoes and the turning of the leaves in the fall. His actions spoke louder than his words and his integrity was absolute. We'll miss his kindness, his laugh, his bear hugs and his daily pocket dials.



His family will hold a memorial service at a later date to be determined. A special thank you to the Coventry EMTs and the ICU staff of St. Francis, Amy especially. You helped ease our pain during the most difficult time of our lives.



In lieu of flowers or donations, please just be kind to one another. Put a smile on someone's face. Help someone in need. It's what Dana would have done, and will honor his memory in a way that would make him proud.









