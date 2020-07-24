Dane R. Pariseau, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on July 22, 2020. A valiant Vietnam veteran exposed to Agent Orange, he lost his final battle to Parkinson's with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born Oct 15, 1947, to the late Richard and Helen Dureiko Pariseau of Rockville. Dane is survived by the love of his life, wife Mary, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 27. He is also survived by his daughter, Melanie Pariseau of Vernon (a true daddy's girl); his son, Luke Pariseau (his mechanic sidekick) and his fiancé, Brandy Alson, of Scotland; his grandchildren, and their nicknames, Breanna Michaud Pariseau (Bean-Bean), Richard Salmon (Nock), Michael Salmon (Mikey-Mike), Hunter Pariseau (Hunt Man) and Austin Pariseau (Austin from Boston); as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He also leaves to mourn him his brothers-in-law, Bill Kuca (Rosie), John Kuca, Bob Kuca (Denise), and James Maynes; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Rudenauer (Bob), Maureen Boone (Daniel), and Marilyn Kuca.
Dane proudly served in the U.S. Army with two tours in Vietnam, was on standby for three years and a member of the CTARNG in both Rockville and Manchester for a combined total of 15 years. While in the guards he was called out for duty most notably during the blizzard of 1978 and the tornado that touched down at Bradley International Airport in 1979. He also volunteered to participate in the honor guard for several military funerals.
Dane, a mechanic by trade, worked several years for Freightliners of Hartford and with the DOT, East Granby, retiring in 2016. He used his mechanical abilities to restore and modify a 1968 Chevy Camaro, which could be seen at many area car shows. Oh how he loved that car.
Dane had a wonderful personality, was loved by so many: His keen sense of humor, knack for giving nicknames, love of animals, pride in his homes, kindness towards others; but could be hard core when he needed to be. His hobbies were car shows, swap meets, working in his yard, and dancing with Mary. As teenagers Dane and Mary met at a dance and over the years danced every chance they got. From country line dancing to ballroom and anything in between.
Dane was predeceased by his daughter, Marlena Pariseau; his parents and all of his siblings, Yvette Maynes, Carol Blais, Richard Pariseau, Christopher Pariseau, and Michael Pariseau; and his good buddy, Joe Mellow a.k.a. HeyJoe.com
The family would like to thank the VA for all the medical devices and supplies, Dane's PCP Jim Kelly (a.k.a. Captain Happy), Hartford Hospital Hospice team including his aide Janeth and especially HH visiting nurse, Justin, for all the loving care they gave Dane.
Memorial donations may be made to Hartford Hospital, any veteran's organizations or charity of the donor's choice
Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Burke Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Please follow CDC recommendations for the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing and masks are mandatory. A graveside service with full military honors will take place on Monday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville. Please meet directly at the cemetery.
