Daniel A. Bonadies III
Daniel A. Bonadies III, 56, passed away June 4, 2020, after a brief illness.

A longtime resident of Windsor Locks, Dan "Bonzo" always had a smile to greet all and quick wit with the jokes. Dan had an interest in the arts such as poetry and a great passion for music. Sometimes referred to as the "Music Man." He was very kind, well-liked by all he knew, and will be greatly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Daniel Bonadies Jr. He leaves his sister, Judith Bonadies; his nephew, Trevor Bonadies; and many cousins, aunts, and uncle.

There will be a celebration of life held sometime in the near future.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
