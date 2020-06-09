Daniel A. Bonadies III, 56, passed away June 4, 2020, after a brief illness.



A longtime resident of Windsor Locks, Dan "Bonzo" always had a smile to greet all and quick wit with the jokes. Dan had an interest in the arts such as poetry and a great passion for music. Sometimes referred to as the "Music Man." He was very kind, well-liked by all he knew, and will be greatly missed.



He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Daniel Bonadies Jr. He leaves his sister, Judith Bonadies; his nephew, Trevor Bonadies; and many cousins, aunts, and uncle.



There will be a celebration of life held sometime in the near future.





