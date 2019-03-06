Daniel A. French, 77, of Willington, and formerly of Enfield, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
He was born in Melrose, son of the late Allen D. and Julia (Gajcowski) French. Dan retired as a machinist from Dexter Corp., and then worked part-time at the Big Y. He was a member of the Enfield, Somers, and Willington Senior Centers. Dan was an avid New York Yankees and UConn women's basketball fan, and enjoyed cars and polka dancing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley French; three daughters, Laura Lata and her husband, Nicholas, Tammy Davis and her husband, Fay, and Cheryl Fraser and her husband, Dan; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Kelsey, Adam, Nate, Kenneth, Dustin, Bretton, and Alia; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel A. French Jr.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 8, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Park Street, Enfield.
Memorial donations may be made to the Somers Senior Center, 19 Battle St., Somers, CT 06071.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
