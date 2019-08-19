Daniel A. Potiez

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathies for your loss."
    - Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Service Information
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT
06074-3709
(860)-644-2940
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Daniel A. Potiez, 69, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 47 years to Jane M. Potiez, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Woodlake of Tolland.

He was born Jan. 17, 1950, in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Andre and Loretta (Landry) Potiez. Daniel was employed for several years as a machinist for H & B Tool Co. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed classic cars and NASCAR racing. He had a love for painting and N-Scale trains. He also enjoyed sharing his love of world history with others.

In addition to his loving wife Jane, he is survived by a daughter, Julie Tomkunas, and her husband, Joseph, of South Windsor; and a son, Michael Potiez of Vernon; two grandchildren, Josie Tomkunas and Cameron Reyes; and a sister, Cosette Potiez of Manchester. He was predeceased by two daughters, Nicole and Jennifer Potiez; and a sister, Rachel Potiez.

Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Daniel's memory may be made to Alagille Syndrome Alliance

www.alagille.org

Please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com

for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.