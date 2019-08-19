Daniel A. Potiez, 69, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 47 years to Jane M. Potiez, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Woodlake of Tolland.
He was born Jan. 17, 1950, in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Andre and Loretta (Landry) Potiez. Daniel was employed for several years as a machinist for H & B Tool Co. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed classic cars and NASCAR racing. He had a love for painting and N-Scale trains. He also enjoyed sharing his love of world history with others.
In addition to his loving wife Jane, he is survived by a daughter, Julie Tomkunas, and her husband, Joseph, of South Windsor; and a son, Michael Potiez of Vernon; two grandchildren, Josie Tomkunas and Cameron Reyes; and a sister, Cosette Potiez of Manchester. He was predeceased by two daughters, Nicole and Jennifer Potiez; and a sister, Rachel Potiez.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Daniel's memory may be made to Alagille Syndrome Alliance
www.alagille.org
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2019